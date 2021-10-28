People may now be ready for a renewable revolution

Although economic growth remains inextricably linked to coal in the medium term, India has never been more primed for increased investment in renewable energy technology. This is partly because the economics of new coal plants (bit.ly/3vEUFCC) does not make sense. Most of the 33 gigawatts (GW) of coal power generation capacity under construction and the 29GW in pre-construction stage will end up as stranded assets. According to a report authored by Kashish Shah, research analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), there have been no new coal plants announced and no movement on the 29GW of pre-construction capacity in the last 12 months. This, according to Shah, is because “coal-fired power simply cannot compete with the ongoing cost reductions of renewables. Solar tariffs in India are now below even the fuel costs of running most existing coal-fired power plants."