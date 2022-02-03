People should never be left with no place to hide from prying eyes

I have written often about how global tech majors and their data-driven business models are suffering a ‘tech lash’ against some of their practices. In this case, however, they seem to be squeezed between individual users wanting more privacy and their governments asking them to surrender that right to them on demand. We use the internet for increasingly personal conversations. Patients talk to their doctors on delicate health issues, people talk to their lawyers on sensitive personal and professional matters, and spouses and partners share intimate details with each other. Many times, we might bring up matters related to our gender, our religion or even our sexual orientation. We need to be very sure that these conversations remain between us and are not vulnerable to being seen by anyone else—not even by law-enforcement officials. Thus, the comfort we derive from the privacy assured by end-to-end encryption in our messaging apps, disappearing messages, two-factor authentication and self-destructing messages is of great value. This has become even more urgent with the pandemic. I have written how covid has driven most businesses to go online and hybrid. Education is delivered over the internet, medical consultations also take place over video and messaging services and work meetings are held on Zoom or MS Teams. Privacy, if important before the pandemic, has become critical now.

