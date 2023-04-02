Pepsi’s redesign exercise takes the Gen-Z challenge head on

One, the reincorporation of ‘Pepsi’ into the logo’s heart. This is a decisive rejection of the 2008 rebrand, where the wordmark floated free from the icon, positioning Pepsi as a ‘hero brand’ recognizable without text. While this tech-inspired look tended to the bland, it did allow for clever blending campaigns, like the cheeky fast-food hijack from 2021. To my eye, the typography of Pepsi’s new wordmark is a little awkward: The ‘P’ is too squat, the ‘E’ is too thick, and the top of the ‘I’ is oddly slanted. That said, it’s bold and punchy, and will stand out more starkly on digital and social platforms, which is more than half the battle nowadays.