Opinion | Permanent work from home could be a retrograde policy

Traditional psychology theories had assumed we adopt a single identity. But recent behavioural science studies have established that we all have multiple identities. Based on the context, we don one of these. So, when we are at home, we wear one identity, and when we are in office, we slip into another. We follow norms and the dress codes in consonance with each of those identities. So far, home and office contexts were clearly demarcated. But with a WFH policy, an individual is forced to wear both one’s home identity and the occupational one in the same physical context. This sets up a conflict between identities, not just within oneself, but also with the home identities of other family members. Being pulled in different directions by these identities is bound to increase stress levels, perhaps especially so of women employees.