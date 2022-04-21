Persistent inflation looks likely to threaten Indian food security

However, the challenge of persistent inflation is likely to make things worse despite that. Much of the PMGKAY relief has been in a period when inflation was benign. The present spell of rising prices is likely to intensify and strengthen, given how it is driven by a geopolitical crisis and rising oil prices. Part of the food-price increase is due to a surge in global demand for biofuels, which can be derived from cereals like maize, as substitutes for petroleum products. Demand is also likely to remain elevated because of supply shocks caused by adverse weather conditions in some cereal producing countries, apart from disruptions arising from the war in Ukraine. The third factor that is likely to put upward pressure on food prices is the rising cost of inputs, particularly of energy and fertilizers, both linked to hydrocarbon costs. Today’s price upshoots are a global phenomenon, with several countries going through spells of high inflation. Those afflicted include major developed countries such as US, UK and parts of Europe, but also developing countries such as Brazil and Mexico.