Personal finance in the country has a major supply-side problem

What about banks? Your relationship manager at a bank will sell you stuff depending on what the business needs at that point of time and not what is appropriate for you. So, for example, if the bank’s loan growth is strong, you will likely be pushed towards putting your money in its fixed deposits. If its loan growth happens to be weak and the bank does not need deposits, you might be pushed towards buying investment masquerading as insurance from the insurance arm of the financial services group that the bank belongs to. If the group’s mutual fund is launching a new investment scheme, you will be pushed towards that.