Personal finance tips for those who find love after they’re 50

For the reader who emailed me, it makes sense to square up the ownership of their house. The house is now worth double what they paid for it. He put in $500,000 and she put in $250,000. She owes him $125,000. She could sell or borrow from her other property, which has also soared in value. Or they could simply change the ownership structure, so that he owns a larger proportionate share of the equity. Lawyers can sort this out.

