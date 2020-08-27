Pet therapy: The epi(c)demic truth about cats and dogs

My friend Juno—yes, right, named after the Roman goddess, I always wish her “happy birthday goddess" on her special day—has a pantheon of canines at home in Texas: four rescued dogs, who now have a fast-filling Facebook album “Dog days of corona" in their name. On record are cuddles, antics, food treat fiestas and punishment postings. She told me that other than not letting her suffer a dull moment in a day, the dogs keep her fit. “Inside the house, I’m on my toes the whole day, and then there are the regular walks in the neighbourhood, which have become an exercise routine for me as well… you know, I’m pretty sure I’d have been too lazy to go for a walk if it hadn’t been for them."