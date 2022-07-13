Peter Brook’s ‘Mahabharata’ and how the wheel of time has moved

An epic did not need a large set or budget. For decades, Indians saw The Mahabharata on a scale: a story heard from a grandparent, comic book, film or a never-ending serial on Doordarshan. The Ramayana was to be revered, as it pointed us to the high virtues we should aspire towards, but the Mahabharata was darker, revealing moral ambiguity in an imperfect world. My grandmother told me some families would not keep a copy of the epic at home because it was a bad omen—it broke families apart, like the Kauravas and Pandavas. Those complexities, where there were heroic acts but few heroes, made it a rather more interesting work, and as I grew older, I saw its other manifestations: allegories like Dharmavir Bharati’s play Andha Yug, set on the last day of the 18-day battle in Kurukshetra, and Shashi Tharoor’s The Great Indian Novel, and Shyam Benegal’s film Kalyug, which showed how modernity does not hide ancient truths. Kiran Nagarkar’s A Bedtime Story was anything but, and it shook middle class complacency. More recently, Karthika Nair’s magnificent Until The Lions retells the epic through the voices of less-known female characters. To dig deeper to understand the motivations of characters, there was also Irawati Karve’s Yuganta.