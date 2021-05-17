Phase 3 of our vaccination drive pushed for too much too soon

Crowding out of demand from the elderly: Vaccination slots are limited by supply, and opening vaccination for the younger segment will impose negative externalities on the elderly by crowding out available slots. Access barriers for online registration and appointment booking are far lower for the younger population than the elderly, as seen from the several million registrations recorded on the government’s CoWin portal within the first few hours of 28 April, when it opened up slots for all adults. Elderly patients who attempt a walk-in registration may be discouraged by long queues and the associated higher risk of transmission, and may decide to return unvaccinated. An analysis of vaccination data related to the previous eligibility expansion to the 45-60 years group (before and after 1st April) shows that although the overall vaccination rate increased, the growth among above-60 recipients slowed down, leading to 16.5 million fewer vaccinations in this segment. The crowding out will be even higher for those who cannot afford the higher prices of vaccines administered by the private sector. Finally, the vaccination decision-making process will become more complex and cognitively burdensome for the elderly, as they choose between different vaccine brands and sales channels, each with a different price. This can lead to inaction or delayed action, thereby further increasing vaccine hesitancy.