Partner, friend and creative genius: Piyush Pandey

Our journey together began at Asian Paints, when I was a young and somewhat of an impatient product manager, and he was the Hindi copy chief. Someone from the copy department had just translated “Celebrate with Asian Paints" into “Asian Paints ke saath jashn manao." I remember being appalled and insisting I speak to someone who actually thought in Hindi. That’s how Piyush and I met. He immediately understood what I was trying to say. Later that evening, before even reaching home, he called me and said, “Partner, I’ve cracked it—Har Khushi Mein Rang Laye, Asian Paints!"

That was the start of a friendship and partnership that would last a lifetime - across Asian Paints, Cadbury, and finally, Pidilite.

At Cadbury, while he’s remembered for the pathbreaking campaigns—“Kuch Khaas Hai" and “Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye"—what stands out most in my memory is his steadfast support during the Cadbury worms crisis. Every morning, without fail, my phone would ring, and I’d hear, “Partner, kya karna hai?" That daily reassurance, that shared sense of responsibility, meant everything. Out of that difficult period was born the Cadbury association with Mr. Bachchan and some truly iconic work that followed.

At Pidilite, where he served as a board member, Piyush didn’t just work on the brand—he owned it. I often joked that between the Pandey brothers—his brother Prasoon also worked with Piyush—we had the best product management team in the country! They would reject creative work internally until it met what we fondly called “the Fevicol standard." Decades of consistent, memorable storytelling across Fevicol, Fevikwik, M-Seal, and every other Pidilite brand stand as testimony to his unmatched creative discipline.

Piyush was more than a creative genius—he was a storyteller who understood the soul of India. His ability to find emotion in the everyday, humour in the ordinary, and insight in the familiar was truly one of a kind. “Arre, partner, idea suno!"—that booming voice still rings in my ears. On many early mornings, while sipping his chai, he would have dreamt up yet another gem of an idea for one of our brands.

What always struck me was his childlike enthusiasm. Decades of success never dulled his curiosity or excitement for a new brief. Be it Mera Wala Cream, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye, or the iconic Fevicol Ka Jod, he brought the same sparkle to every assignment. To Piyush, each campaign was not just communication—it was storytelling with heart.

He had a rare gift for nurturing talent. He celebrated the work of youngsters, shared credit freely, and gave confidence to a whole generation of creative professionals. Many of today’s leading advertising minds proudly trace their roots to the culture he built—one that blended rigor with warmth, irreverence with respect, and heart with humour. He took Indian advertising to the global stage, yet remained rooted, humble, and authentic.

Beyond all the campaigns and accolades, what I will miss most is the man himself. Our conversations went far beyond advertising. We spoke about life, family, cricket, and the quirks of human behaviour that fascinated him endlessly. We laughed together, celebrated together, and occasionally cried together. We even shrugged off “lifetime achievement awards" together, joking that we still had a few lifetimes of ideas left!

He was a true sounding board—not just on communication, but on life itself. His wisdom was deep but never heavy, his wit sharp but never cruel. He had this rare ability to lift your mood, make you think, and make you laugh—often, all at once.

What stood out most was his warmth. Whether in a late-night conversation over drinks or a quick chat between meetings, he made you feel seen, understood, and valued. He brought a human touch to every relationship—the same touch that made his work so deeply relatable to millions of Indians.

Piyush’s passing leaves an irreplaceable void—in Indian advertising, in the Pidilite family, and in my own life. But his legacy will live on. It will live in every line of copy that tugs at a heartstring, in every film that celebrates Indian emotion, and in every brand story that dares to make people smile.

To the man who made India laugh, cry, and think, to the man who made Indian advertising proud—thank you, Piyush.

You will always be a part of every brand we build, every story we tell, and every smile we seek to create. I’m sure somewhere up there, you’re already looking for a “partner" to sunao your latest idea to.

Rest in peace, my dear friend. You’ve coloured our lives with stories, emotion, and joy that will never fade. Bharat Puri is senior advisor & director, Pidilite Industries.