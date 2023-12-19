Plenty today, paucity tomorrow: The crucial role of smart saving

At a recent family gathering, an eye-opening discovery was made: almost no one was meaningfully investing in stocks and mutual funds. Although this was a limited sample, the revelation was still unexpected.

Surprisingly, the lack of investment wasn't due to funds being allocated elsewhere. Further inquiry revealed that there simply wasn't any surplus money to invest.

This conversation took place in a modern apartment within a gated community in mid-town Mumbai, highlighting a broader reality. Recent Reserve Bank of India data indicates a decline in India's net household financial savings for the year ending March 2023, falling from 7.2% to 5.1% of GDP. This is the lowest since March 2007. The question arises: what's causing this?

The answer seems clear. People are spending more than they perhaps should, a habit possibly shared by many, including you. The age-old principle of deferred gratification, of saving first and spending what's left, appears to be fading.

Times and attitudes towards money evolve. However, the critical question remains: can you generate higher returns from your investments to offset the smaller savings pool?

This warrants serious consideration. Certain expenses, like children's education or retirement, are inevitable and require planning regardless of your spending habits. With increased current spending and lesser savings, achieving these goals hinges on earning significantly higher returns. But is this feasible?

The situation is exacerbated by many potentially missing out on a significant stock market rally. The current paucity of savings, combined with market highs, may lead some to unwisely focus solely on small and midcap stocks for quick gains. Historically, this strategy often ends poorly for most investors.

So, how can you mitigate future financial shortages?

There are no straightforward solutions, but avoiding speculation, a common mistake under pressure, is crucial. Here's an approach to consider:

Assess how far you are from your savings goals, considering realistic returns. Understanding this gap is essential for any meaningful action.

Plan to bridge this gap according to your risk tolerance, not in haste. A savings shortfall doesn't mean higher risk-taking; it's about balancing aspirations with realistic expectations.

Maximize savings and direct them towards your financial plan. Prioritize saving over spending.

Surprisingly, many leave their savings idle in bank accounts. Ensure your savings are actively invested according to your financial plan.

Reinvest any investment income, like dividends, to compound gains.

Delay major expenses until the savings gap is bridged, a challenging but necessary step.

Use any bonuses or windfalls to reduce debts.

This strategy can help realign your financial trajectory.

Also, consider the role of government savings schemes. I think to some extent these make sense. These are guaranteed instruments, and therefore are a source of absolute comfort. Indeed, many investors I have come across, prioritise such investments. An allocation may make sense for most investors. But while they offer security and comfort, over-reliance, especially with long-term goals, might require re-evaluation.

In conclusion, prioritizing savings doesn't mean forgoing life's pleasures. Balancing savings and spending, along with a sound financial plan and asset allocation, can lead to a comfortable future. Imagine achieving financial security while enjoying life in your dream house.

Rahul Goel is the former CEO of Equitymaster. You can tweet him @rahulgoel477.

You should always consult your personal investment advisor/wealth manager before making any decisions.