Plotting the next Fintech revolution in India

The progressive evolution helped India hit new milestones in digital payments. In 2022, India boasts of the highest global fintech adoption rate of 87%, as against the world average of 64%, according to the Union Commerce and Industry Minister, coincidentally at a time when the country took charge of the G20 Presidency. As of Q3 of the current financial year, the country’s financial institutions facilitated 23 billion online transactions. And in 2022, the RBI gave UPI a further facelift by expanding its use cases from UPI Lite to enabling Credit cards on UPI. UPI changed the face of India’s payment system. We made ~243 million UPI transactions every single day! I consider this an extraordinary feat, and a large part of the credit goes to the conducive regulatory regime.

