PM Modi faces the biggest test of his second innings

When everything seemed as smooth sailing and going according to plan, suddenly the coronavirus arrived from China; after wreaking havoc there, it was staring India with a grimace. If we assess the three biggest challenges of Modi’s third year, beginning today, the pandemic spread seems to be the biggest. So far, in India, officially 325,972 people have died. The opposition and some experts claim that the death toll might be much more. Amid these frightening figures, experts seem to warn that a third wave is yet to come. They also said if 70-80% of India’s population does not get vaccinated immediately, such waves will continue. The government claims that everyone will be vaccinated by December, but so far the arrangements have proved inadequate. A vaccination drive for citizens above the age of 18 has already been announced, but hundreds of vaccination centres are closed. No one has a clear answer as to when they will get vaccinated. All the state governments have been raising their voice against it. The central government, they allege, ignored the threat of a pandemic for political gains.