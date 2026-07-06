Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee: A life devoted to India’s unity and progress

If there was one ideal that defined Mookerjee’s public life above all else, it was the indivisibility of India. He stood firm during the upheaval of Partition to ensure that West Bengal remained an integral part of India. A few years later, that very conviction drew him to Jammu and Kashmir. Imprisonment did not deter him and isolation did not diminish him. His life came to an abrupt end in detention, far from the countless people whose cause he had made his own. There are moments in history when an individual’s final sacrifice transcends politics and enters the realm of national memory. Mookerjee’s last journey remains one such moment. Acharya Vinoba Bhave said that Mookerjee sacrificed himself for a cause in which he had faith. Years later, the revocation of Articles 370 and 35(A) in 2019 was the most fitting tribute to his martyrdom.