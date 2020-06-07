Opinion | PM Modi’s idea of taking markets to Indian farmers

For one, aspirations of the people, unleashed over the last decade and more, will ensure that cynical political skulduggery, which in the past nixed radical reforms, may come at an electoral cost. Further, the continued spotlight on rural distress, which has devastated India for the last 10 years, has given a political voice to the otherwise neglected Indian farmer. At the same time, it has become clear to the economic pundits that the agrarian sector, despite its small share in gross domestic product, or GDP, is key to the consumer economy. Prolonged rural distress forced a contraction in demand, which is reflecting in the fortunes of consumer goods companies. Without a radical makeover, especially with respect to boosting farm incomes, agriculture cannot reclaim its status in the Indian economy.