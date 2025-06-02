Firm and focused leadership keeps India on course
In all his years in power since 2001, he has kept using a language that establishes him as a straight-shooting, strong leader among his voters. Traditionalists may frown upon his style, but in a democracy, voters decide what’s acceptable or not.
Chain ki zindagi jio, roti khao; warna meri goli to hai hi." (Live peacefully, eat your bread; else you face my bullets). These words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, broadcast live from the border district Bhuj, went viral globally. His detractors may insist these sound like a punchline from a film, but messages such as this one fill a large section of Indians with pride.