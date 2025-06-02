Firm and focused leadership keeps India on course

Till then, Modi wasn’t even a legislator and had no experience in governance. Yet his priorities and focus were clear. He devoted his energies on rebuilding and rehabilitating the devastated areas. Resources were summoned, the distracted and dissipated energies of the state bureaucracy were channelled, and the victims of the tragedy were taken on board. If you visit Dholavira, 136km from the district headquarters of Bhuj, you will find tarred roads amid white sands of the desert, tanks for water supply, schools and electricity poles. Even in the remote desert areas of Kutch, soldiers are provided with tap water.