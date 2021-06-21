Policy and behavioural changes can fill the MSME financing gap

In January 2018, the Economic Survey noted that the goods and services tax (GST) offered exciting possibilities for not just ushering in a single market, but also for other efficiency gains. In keeping with that spirit, and with a view to generate higher volumes of invoices that can be financed and thus expand the factoring business manifold, a standing committee on finance headed by Jayant Sinha has recommended integrating the TReDS platform with the GST network’s e-invoicing portal. This would grant buyers and sellers access to e-invoices through a single window for factoring and also enhance competition and liquidity, reducing the price of factoring. This could also facilitate the seamless movement of invoices to a second window of TReDS for invoices drawn on non-registered buyers to be discounted. The integration and creation of a second window could be facilitated by the MSME ministry and RBI.