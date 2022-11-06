Each country will find its own toolkit to tackle ‘polycrisis’4 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 09:56 PM IST
Today’s polycrisis will force each nation to sharpen homegrown policy tools as the global handbook of rules faces uncertainty
Today’s polycrisis will force each nation to sharpen homegrown policy tools as the global handbook of rules faces uncertainty
In moments of calamity and stress, faculties tend to get sharper and senses keener. As the world’s established political and economic systems confront tectonic transformations, people have been casting around for phrases, or a single word, to describe the momentous changes they are seeing and experiencing. A new word, ‘polycrisis’, has entered the academic and policy lexicon to describe the multiple anxieties that have enveloped the world over the past 30 months.