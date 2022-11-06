Each country will find its own toolkit to tackle ‘polycrisis’

Economic historian and Columbia University professor Adam Tooze has been popularizing the term ‘polycrisis’, first used by former European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker to describe Europe’s combustible situation in 2016 which combined indebtedness with Brexit, climate change and a refugee crisis. A social sciences research organization based in New York, the Jain Family Institute, now has a new publication called Polycrisis. The University of Bath has introduced a new lecture series on navigating the polycrisis. Numerous papers have been trying to define and parse polycrisis over the past few months. Tooze uses the current multi-layered crisis to sharpen the definition: “A polycrisis is not just a situation where you face multiple crises. It is a situation… where the whole is even more dangerous than the sum of the parts."