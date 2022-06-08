Policymakers may be the real threat to America’s economy4 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 10:21 PM IST
The US mustn’t let policy errors spell the end of its economic success
Something still feels off in America’s economy. It’s booming in many respects, with a strong labour market, healthy corporate and household balance sheets, and a lot of consumption. But some, like JP Morgan chief Jamie Dimon, worry that we’re seeing the calm before a storm. There are signs things could get gnarly. Inflation is at a 40-year high, shelves are empty, real wages are shrinking and labour is short. Government and monetary policy will play an important role in how this works out, but those policies are also the biggest risk to US growth going forward.