Policymakers may be the real threat to America’s economy

In their natural state, economies grow more than they shrink. Human beings are remarkable for their ability to innovate and their desire to make their lives better. But growth isn’t guaranteed. Many countries have adopted policies that undermined growth. In the early 20th century, Argentina had the same GDP per capita as Canada; now Canada’s per capita GDP is more than five times Argentina’s, in part because of the South American nation’s feckless fiscal and monetary policies and decades of political instability following the Great Depression. Haiti and the Dominican Republic’s economic fortunes diverged after the 1960s. Rich countries have been fortunate to have the right policies—and some luck—that foster growth. Often policies will change after a big shock like the pandemic. Right now, the US economy has a lot of potential, but much will depend on public policy.