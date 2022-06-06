Policymakers remain antsy as inflation stays elevated

From the policy withdrawal perspective, RBI has moved quite aggressively and swiftly in the last two months. After the shift of forward guidance to withdrawal of accommodation and normalization of the LAF corridor (through SDF introduction at 40bps higher than the reverse repo rate) in April and the subsequent off-cycle 40bps repo rate hike, the MPC has managed to play reasonable catch-up in the fight against inflation. The CRR hike of 50bps too has signalled RBI’s discomfort with excessive liquidity surplus and the necessity to move the system liquidity surplus towards 1.5% of NDTL sooner than earlier anticipated. According to the RBI’s April report on currency and finance, “net LAF surplus of more than 1.52% of NDTL could be inflationary...a one percentage point exogenous increase in surplus liquidity above this threshold value could push up inflation by 60 bps on an average in a year." Accordingly, the weighted average overnight rates have risen by 80-90bps since the April MPC policy.