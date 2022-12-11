Political moderation is the loser if electors behave more like fans1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 07:42 PM IST
Goal polarization means rival parties have no incentive to move towards the centre and this is a problem we need to crack
The state of global politics has economists, political scientists and political philosophers floundering. We are witnessing a level of polarization rarely seen. From Turkey, Brazil and the Philippines to Sri Lanka, India and the US, the centre has not held, because people have either veered left or clustered around figures on the far right.