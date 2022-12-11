Political moderation is the loser if electors behave more like fans

One interesting hint comes from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Mainstream economics tells us that people’s goals and ambitions are ‘exogenously’ given, meaning they are hardwired into us. We want more and better food, clothes, cars, gadgets, and so on. And since getting them requires money, people naturally strive to earn more and build up greater wealth. Yet what isn’t recognized, even though prominent past thinkers from Thorstein Veblen to Tibor Scitovsky were acutely aware of it, is that many of our ambitions are endogenously created. Rather than being born with them, we acquire and cultivate them along the way.