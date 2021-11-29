Poll alignments become clear in the battle for Uttar Pradesh

The same is the case with the Congress. Its vote bank has gone down. The workers are old. There is no leader at the regional level who has universal acceptability. Priyanka Gandhi is trying to impress the 5-6% floating voters, who have the potential to influence every election, with the slogan ‘Ladki hoon, lad Sakti hoon’. Her entire effort is to grab the BJP’s vote bank as much as possible. Priyanka knows that women and young voters are Modi’s biggest strength. She is betting on them by promising 40% tickets to women. It looks like she is fighting the battle of 2024 now.

