Pollsters cannot seem to read the US voter’s mind right

There is yet another reason why what they say in pre-poll surveys differs from how they behave on voting day. They are often not aware of why they really prefer one candidate over another. Given our own rationalizing selves, we want to believe that we vote for a candidate based on rational matters like economic policies, administrative capabilities, and so on. But the truth is that decisions to vote for a candidate are based on reasons one might not even be aware of. As Herbert W. Simons noted in his book Persuasion in Society, there was a significant change in the preference of women voters for Al Gore in the 2000 US presidential election after his 4.8-second lip-to-lip kiss with his wife at the Democratic Party convention. It is very unlikely that many voters could even know that this incident actually influenced their final voting behaviour.