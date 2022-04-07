Poor single mothers in the US need money and not husbands

In hindsight, one should not have expected better from legislation so steeped in cultural myths. Single mothers had been labelled a social problem since the 1960s, even though their portrayal—as welfare queens and teen moms who didn’t want to work—never matched the statistical reality. Just before reform, the median benefit for a typical welfare family (a mother and two children) was a miserly $366 a month (or $658 including the value of food stamps), 70% of female recipients were older than 25, and about half stayed on welfare no more than a year—most commonly leaving the programme for a job. In the three decades before 1996 (and the quarter century that followed), unmarried mothers worked more than married mothers. Welfare rolls were increasing in the early 1990s, but that was in no small part because the US had just been through a deep recession.

