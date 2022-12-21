Post-pandemic normalcy could be a whole lot better if we all try

Shrouded in a return to normalcy, the summer of 2022 is already fading from our memories, on which the summers of 2021 and 2020 are forever seared. The country was locked and the virus tearing across the population. It was a time of hunger, no access to basic healthcare, wrecked livelihoods and millions on foot trying to find their way home across the country. Prejudices and cleavages exacerbated the scourge. And then, a cataclysmic three months. Lives snuffed out. No hospital beds, no oxygen and no hope. The woeful inadequacies of our institutions and systems were laid bare. Cities lit by the blaze of funeral pyres. And when it began to subside, it left economic ruin, shattered lives and a nation gutted. We are still recovering.

