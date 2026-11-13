Public procurement policies across government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) have been considerably streamlined through the adoption of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). The platform enables manufacturers, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to list products with specifications, giving public procuring entities a wider choice and helping them secure competitive prices. Reverse bidding after shortlisting also enables further price discovery.
Potential Adverse Impact of FTAs on Public Procurement Policies Supporting Made in India
SummaryAs trade agreements open up public procurement to foreign suppliers, India must safeguard domestic manufacturing preferences and ensure that market access commitments bring reciprocal benefits, investment and technology transfer.
Public procurement policies across government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) have been considerably streamlined through the adoption of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). The platform enables manufacturers, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to list products with specifications, giving public procuring entities a wider choice and helping them secure competitive prices. Reverse bidding after shortlisting also enables further price discovery.
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