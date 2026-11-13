Potential Adverse Impact of FTAs on Public Procurement Policies Supporting Made in India

Past FTAs have, in some instances, produced outcomes that India regarded as adverse, with partner countries failing to provide comparable market access in areas where India had an advantage while maintaining protectionist measures of their own. India has also resorted to safeguard measures in response to surges in imports, including in trade with South Korea. These experiences underline the need to link market access to genuine reciprocity and, wherever possible, encourage investment and manufacturing partnerships in India, including in steel products such as hot-rolled coil.