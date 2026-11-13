Potential Adverse Impact of FTAs on Public Procurement Policies Supporting Made in India

Public procurement policies across government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) have been considerably streamlined through the adoption of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). The platform enables manufacturers, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to list products with specifications, giving public procuring entities a wider choice and helping them secure competitive prices. Reverse bidding after shortlisting also enables further price discovery.
Public procurement policies across government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) have been considerably streamlined through the adoption of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). The platform enables manufacturers, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to list products with specifications, giving public procuring entities a wider choice and helping them secure competitive prices. Reverse bidding after shortlisting also enables further price discovery.
The platform allows manufacturers and suppliers to access procurement opportunities through technology, while measures aimed at ensuring prompt payments by public entities help prevent working capital from being unnecessarily locked up. Preference for domestic suppliers and manufacturers through public procurement can strengthen local supply chains and make procurement an instrument for promoting innovation. For this, it is important that procurement specifications are outcome-based rather than unnecessarily prescriptive, allowing new technologies to find a place in actual use.
Equally important is assessing whether non-discrimination provisions in various free trade agreements (FTAs) could adversely affect domestic industries, particularly MSMEs. Sectors such as dairy and textiles may be particularly exposed. The success of the domestic procurement policy will also depend on ease of listing on GeM, flexibility in procurement specifications and timely payments by government departments and PSUs. Effective implementation can support not only manufacturing in India but also innovation.
The FTA challenge
This makes it important to examine how trade agreements could affect the government's ability to use public procurement to advance the Make in India objective. Beyond the procurement mechanism itself, another area requiring close scrutiny is the treatment of government procurement in FTAs proposed or negotiated with partners such as the European Union (EU), the US and South Korea. Past experience with reciprocity has not always been encouraging.
There are also non-trade measures, such as the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which covers steel and other materials. The imposition of a carbon-related levy can add to the cost of Indian exports. Whether revenues collected under CBAM should support Indian industries in their transition towards green steel also merits policy attention. The impact of multinational companies in the services sector should likewise be examined in terms of their implications for MSMEs.
Yet, the potential conflicts between India's FTA commitments and its Make in India objective of attracting investment and generating employment within the country rarely receive adequate attention.
The paper, EU FTA negotiations with India: The question of liberalisation of public procurement (Sangeeta Khorana and Anand N. Asthana, Asia Europe Journal, Vol. 12, No. 3, 2014), highlighted the EU's insistence on including public procurement within a non-discrimination framework. India's expanding infrastructure sector presents an opportunity for overseas suppliers to enter a growing market, where a substantial share of expenditure is undertaken by the government through public procurement of inputs.
In return, market access for services may be less durable, as services can often be sourced from other countries at lower cost and access remains subject to work-permit and visa restrictions. In 2006, the EU identified expanded access to public procurement as an objective in trade negotiations with countries with which it sought FTAs.
Past FTAs have, in some instances, produced outcomes that India regarded as adverse, with partner countries failing to provide comparable market access in areas where India had an advantage while maintaining protectionist measures of their own. India has also resorted to safeguard measures in response to surges in imports, including in trade with South Korea. These experiences underline the need to link market access to genuine reciprocity and, wherever possible, encourage investment and manufacturing partnerships in India, including in steel products such as hot-rolled coil.
Protecting domestic manufacturing
There is a potential contradiction between supporting domestic manufacturing, including through preferences for Made in India products in public procurement, and accepting broad non-discrimination commitments under FTAs. If not carefully designed, such commitments could constrain domestic manufacturing and employment opportunities. This is particularly important given India's large working-age population. The services sector alone may not provide sufficient employment security, especially while a large share of the workforce remains in informal employment.
India's Preference to Make in India (PMI) policy in public procurement has supported the expansion of MSMEs, which can, in turn, stimulate investment and employment. Public procurement has therefore become a significant issue in newer trade negotiations. India's procurement market is substantial and currently includes local-preference provisions, including thresholds applicable to certain procurements.
This calls for continued caution as modern, 'new-generation' trade agreements increasingly provide for limited, transparent or reciprocal access to central-government procurement. Such provisions must be carefully drafted to ensure that they do not unintentionally erode legitimate domestic-preference policies. The India-UK trade framework, for example, illustrates the importance of examining the scope of commitments at the central-government level in sectors such as railways and energy, where India has significant manufacturing capabilities.
Sensitive domains such as space and defence require particular care. Procurement-related commitments under agreements involving EFTA countries and the UAE likewise demonstrate that public procurement, once treated as a sensitive area in trade negotiations, is increasingly becoming part of India's trade architecture.
As India seeks to become a manufacturing hub, the priority should be to attract greater foreign direct investment (FDI), encourage manufacturing within the country, and secure the transfer and development of technology. Any opening of public procurement through FTAs must therefore be carefully calibrated to ensure that trade commitments complement, rather than undermine, the objectives of Make in India, domestic industrial growth, innovation and employment generation.
Aruna Sharma is a practitioner development economist and a retired secretary to the Government of India.