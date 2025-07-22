Understanding poverty in India demands a nuanced assessment
Debates on India’s poverty and inequality trends are welcome. We should be careful with global comparisons, though, and keep track of inter-generational mobility as well.
The issue of inclusive economic growth has once again gained the spotlight. The World Bank said in early June that the number of Indians in absolute poverty, or those living on less than $3 a day based on purchasing power parity, dropped from 206 million in 2011-12 to 75 million in 2022-23.