Opinion | Power is the only currency that will work in dealing with China

The full import of his words can only be understood in the light of China’s 200-year-long quest for acquiring enough wealth and power, or “fuqiang", to regain the Middle Kingdom. Now, China is not alone in desiring to become a global power, but the difference is in its mindset. It sees itself as a peerless global hegemon and refuses to even acknowledge the possibility of any other sovereign state. Other countries can either be tributaries if they accept Chinese domination, or barbarians if they don’t. It was only in 1861, after the defeat at the hands of European colonial powers that the Chinese emperor reluctantly conceded that “England is an independent sovereign state, let it have equal status with China". A number of scholars hold that this world-view forms the genetic code of Chinese foreign policy to this day. As the Canadian scholar Stephen N. Smith points out, “Xi Jinping’s neighbourhood strategy rests on an asymmetric bargain: respect China’s core interests in exchange for benevolence." Kowtow to the emperor and receive lavish gifts in return.