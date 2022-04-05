PPPs will help in bridging treatment gap, enhance care delivery in India

The government has extended support for local manufacturing of medical equipment with an aim to increase healthcare expenditure to 2.5% of gross domestic product by 2025. The Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative provides further impetus to the industry to develop and enhance healthcare infrastructure with continued technological upgradation. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) will help increase access to healthcare and improve patient outcomes. PPPs bring together the expertise and finances of the private sector with the access and subsidies of the public sector. It can bring in resources the government needs for its healthcare goals, as well as create a sustainable long-term model. The need for PPPs is further underlined considering the layout of medical infrastructure in India. According to a report by Niti Aayog, 60% of medical infrastructure is densely populated across metropolitan cities. Addressing this, private hospital chains are increasingly expanding beyond the metros to tier-2 and -3 cities. Private players are also seeking accreditation and developing new healthcare models at an increasing rate. PPPs will also help address the shortage of skilled workers by establishing programmes to upskill the health workforce with the ability to adapt to technological advancements.