RBI stays the course in pragmatic monetary policy
Summary
- In June, it was about creating a distinction between the potential rate cut cycle in the developed markets and our approach to the same. August MPC was more about a crash course on food inflation and the need to vanquish it before considering policy normalization.
The latest meeting of the monetary policy committee (MPC) was held in the background of a sudden spurt in volatility in global financial markets. Weaker-than-expected US employment data right after the July Fed meeting, unwinding of the massive yen carry trade followed by a quick appreciation of the dollar-yen pair and sharp correction in the world equity markets raised fears of a US recession, and raised the clamour for a faster-than-expected interest rate easing in the US.