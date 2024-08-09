Overall, it was a pragmatic and steady-as-she-goes policy outcome, with an acknowledgement of some harsh reality that the RBI is facing and preparing the market to handle them one by one. In June, it was about creating a distinction between the potential rate cut cycle in the developed markets and our approach to the same. August MPC was more about a crash course on food inflation and the need to vanquish it before considering policy normalization at a later date subject to the growth inflation dynamic. It is a turning wicket. Thank goodness we have the experienced batting line-up.