Pre-election forecasts in large democracies need an overhaul

Tenuous as it is, if one were to generalize from the US experience in 2016 and 2020 and the Indian experience in 2019, changes will need to be made. These changes are necessitated by a few imperatives, such as: 1) more uneducated voters are voting for populists and these voters are more difficult to reach by typical pre-election surveys; 2) the structure of the voting unit and how it fits into calling the overall election needs improved modelling; and 3) we live in an age when politicians are reaching their core base directly through social media and hyper-local radio. Getting a representative sample of voters requires a much wider, but still random, sample than used before. It also means that survey organizations need to use the same social media methods as politicians do, rather than relying on phone calling, as in the US or some surveys done in India. Modelling improvement means that in addition to surveys, pollsters will need to add detailed voting-unit information, including prior election performance data and stochastic forecasts. Linear modelling, which is typical of election forecasts, will need to be complemented with “option analysis", which allows for “knock-in" and “knock-out" characteristics that arise in different types of elections. In this year’s US election, for the first time, some forecasters added detailed scenario and pathway analysis, which is one way to account for non-linearity.