Preconditions exist for a revival of our private investment cycle

The economists at the finance ministry have ended their new monthly review of the Indian economy with a bold statement, that the stage is now set for the Indian investment cycle to get a kickstart. The subtext in this statement is that the splendid economic recovery we have seen in recent months will need an investment revival to become sustainable. Preconditions for a revival in private-sector spending on new capacity seem to be in place, but there are still obstacles to be overcome. This column had said in October 2018 that the Indian investment cycle had begun to turn. We now know how that episode of crystal ball gazing went!

