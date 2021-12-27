Premature action by central banks remains a key risk

The latest US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and RBI announcements have made it somewhat easier to decide the backdrop for 2022. Easy money will most likely go away by March. Central banks will probably hike rates in small doses to counter inflation. But they will also be mindful of not tightening monetary conditions so much that growth is stifled. In fact, we do not expect quantitative tightening in the US until 2023. Demand is still generally strong, and over the next few months, supply-side issues such as the shortage of semiconductors will probably ease. There is little to suggest (yet) that the Omicron variant will change this backdrop considerably given that the number of cases, at least in India, remains low, and vaccine makers are confident that their shots will work in protecting against serious illness.