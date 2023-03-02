Prepare for a deluge of clever tools spawned by generative AI
Their application as professional aids by artists, engineers and others could prove transformative.
Large language models (LLM) are in the limelight for the stunning mass adoption of their poster boy, ChatGPT. Racing to 100 million users in two months since its public launch, ChatGPT has set off an arms race in Big Tech, with every company readying its own LLM and ChatGPT-killer. Microsoft has a head-start integrating ChatGPT into its products, while Google, Meta, Amazon and Baidu have all introduced their own. All this is incredibly exciting. But the real value is in the ‘verticals’ that these horizontal models are spawning. Startups building products on these foundation models are mushrooming, with almost 500 of them having attracted funding. I liken horizontals to the cloud, on which software companies build their products. Perhaps going forward, we will have three LLM providers dominating this space, much like Microsoft, Amazon and Google do today and hundreds of companies building generative AI (GenAI) products on them.