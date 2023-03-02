Prepare for a deluge of clever tools spawned by generative AI

It is impossible to keep track of all of them. Many are dreading what GenAI products like ChatGPT will do to our jobs. AI will definitely have an impact and might steal some jobs. However, for the vast majority, it can help enhance our work if we embrace and use it as the powerful tool it is meant to be. A software engineer can use it to generate mundane parts of code. A student can use it to generate ideas for a school essay and put it together. A consultant can generate possible solutions for a client problem and then use one’s experience and expertise to offer a better answer. Graphic designers and artists can use it for art ideas and work on the ones they like. Thus, people who learn how to use ChatGPT and other generative models will have an advantage over those who do not, much like engineers using scientific calculators or most of us using computers do over people who do not.