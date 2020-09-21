Prepare for economic life after the demise of Bretton Woods II

The US attempt is to generate inflation and keep real interest rates as low as they were in the 70s. Real rates will likely be negative for a long time. It would help America whittle down debt. At least, that is the aim. Government obligations—real and contingent—have gone up steadily in the last 40 years. But, in the last 12 years, its rate of growth has picked up momentum. Data from the Bank for International Settlements shows that America’s gross public debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio was 71% at the end of 2007. By the end of 2011, it had risen to 100.4%. It rose further to 114.6% by mid-2016. Post-pandemic, debt ratios are set to rise very sharply. In its June 2020 update to its World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund projected that the debt ratio for the advanced G-20 nations would jump to 141.4% in 2020 from 113.2% in 2019.