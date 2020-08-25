Prepare for the irreversible rise of non-profit activity everywhere

In a world where cheap capital-financed technology is adding more to gross domestic product (GDP) than almost any other factor of production, we have to internalize some observable truths: One, human skills will always be trumped by machines. This implies that jobs depend on making human skills compatible with what machines and computers already do much better. Two, skill demand will be extremely polarized, with high demand for super-skills, and low demand for middle skills, and reasonably high demand for easily learnable skills. This is the essence of our jobs crisis, and the solutions don’t lie in lowering taxes or providing cheap money to zombie firms. Three, all the material things needed for human survival already exist in abundance. It is only their distribution that is the problem. Four, large parts of the real output of goods and services are moving into the non-monetizable part of the economy, and hence disappear from GDP. The proverbial homemaker economy, where real services are provided without showing up in GDP numbers, is now spreading beyond gender-based distribution of paid and unpaid work.