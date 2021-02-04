Prepare for the next Great War: Big Tech versus the Nation-State

On the other hand, tech platforms claim that they actually benefit the media industry by directing to it hordes of traffic, as millions of users click through to them. They also assert that the Australian law would violate the principle of an open web. Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, told an Australian Senate that “the code risks breaching a fundamental principle of the web by requiring payment for linking between certain content online. The ability to link freely, meaning without limitations regarding the content of the linked site and without monetary fees, is fundamental to how the web operates." The managing director of Google Australia argued in a similar vein, saying that this amounted to asking people to recommend a few cafes to a friend—and then getting a bill from the cafes for sharing that information. The fact, however, is that tech platforms go far beyond mere linking, or ‘sharing information like a friend’. They preview the news, show pictures, curate the content, and monetize it through ads. As Peter Lewis, director of the Center of Responsible Technology, said in The New York Times: “…they don’t just give you information about where to get coffee—they follow you to the cafe, watch what you order and where you go next, then sell that knowledge to companies that want to market you something else."

