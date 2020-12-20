Prepare to ring in a year of hope tempered by two risks

The good news first. There are only 10 days to go before the year ends. Now for the not-so-good news: some old risks are likely to spill over into the new year. The year will leave behind many indelible memories, tragic scars running through families and communities, a wealth of data that will beguile scientists and analysts for future decades, and a bunch of premature endings and unanticipated beginnings. The extraordinary economic conditions experienced during the past 12 months will also leave behind a pile of risks which promise to exacerbate the uncertainty of the next 12 months. This column will focus on two impending risks: a known-known risk and a known-unknown.

Inflation is the first risk likely to shake up 2021. Globally, opinion is divided in the absence of household consumption growth, given the pandemic’s impact on jobs and incomes, but is equally wary of how the continuing accommodative policies of central banks will play out. A 15 December note from global investment management firm Pimco states: “Our expectation is that inflation globally will remain subdued in the near term as the effects of the pandemic—weaker consumer demand, lower energy prices, and higher unemployment—keep the price of goods in check. However, large fiscal injections, climbing government debt, and accommodative central banks could lead to higher inflation in a post-covid world. While the future monetary and fiscal policy mix will be a critical factor in determining the longer-term path of inflation, we believe the risks are skewed to the upside."

The risk comes from a new accelerant in town: vaccine reflation. The much-expected covid vaccine and resumption of economic activity is expected to have some inflationary impact, though the extent is still uncertain. Tremors are already being felt in global bond markets, where benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields are up by 20 basis points. Purchases of hedges against future inflation, such as Treasury inflation-protected securities, are also up significantly. In the real economy, both crude oil and steel prices have inched up, impacting producer costs, which will likely be passed on to consumers.

In India, the consumer price index has stayed stubbornly above the central bank’s ceiling of 6% for eight consecutive months. A prolonged episode of structural slow growth further complicates the matrix of options. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has to keep interest rates low and monetary policy accommodative to foster growth impulses, while trying to restrain inflation by deferring non-essential consumption demand and encouraging credit growth for manufacturing and investment. But commodity price increases (especially oil, which dominates the import basket), margin gouging by firms and a torrent of capital flows seem to be stacking up inflationary pressures. A combination of easy money and persistent inflation is already showing up as asset-price inflation, especially in capital markets and select real estate enclaves. The December minutes reveal most members of RBI’s monetary policy committee advocating caution, going forward.

The central bank may be trying to push on a string in attempting to promote growth while keeping inflation (and interest rates) under control. This risk, including financial stability risk, bears careful observation. The latest economic outlook from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development summarizes India’s dilemma: “Most sectors are operating far below capacity and this short-term frailty might produce scarring effects and eventually morph into a permanent decline in trend growth. On the inflation side, the 2020 surge may not reverse as swiftly as expected if some supply chain bottlenecks persist, such as producers in the informal sector that fail to restart activity after the pandemic, which would put pressure on prices."

The second risk—the known unknown—is the cessation of Libor, or London interbank offered rate, by end-2021. This is a known-unknown because while it is common knowledge that this global benchmark for pricing loans is being terminated, market participants are unsure of the risk’s size and effect. The transition to new benchmarks will be lined with numerous tripwires.

RBI has estimated that about $331 billion of Libor-linked Indian loans and derivatives will outlive Libor. Meanwhile, many new loan and derivative contracts, linked to Libor, are still being signed that will continue to exist after Libor is retired. This is a significant foreign currency risk: transitioning these exposures to alternate benchmarks will invite a host of risks, especially in the grey areas of law and taxation, over and above the usual risks (such as asset-liability management, operational, liquidity, reputational, credit and market risks).

But there are other larger problems. Libor was one of its kind; it is now being replaced by a surfeit of alternative reference rates (ARRs) or risk-free rates. The US, Eurozone, Japan and the UK have all developed their own replacements, mostly based on unsecured, overnight lending rates. The problem is selecting the right ARR, or transitioning to the right benchmark and making the process of re-adjusting books risk-free. Another unresolved issue is the relationship between various benchmarks, or hedging loan risks.

This is a new twist for India’s growth opportunities because Indian companies, including many state-owned companies and banks, still require large dollops of debt financing from overseas.

Rajrishi Singhal is a policy consultant, journalist and author. His Twitter handle is @rajrishisinghal.

