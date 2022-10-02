Present-day India greatly needs a Mahatma Gandhi4 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 11:20 PM IST
- In the changing global situation, Gandhi’s vision may be the panacea for the planet
Yesterday was Gandhi Jayanti and I browsed social media with anxiety as on this day last year, #Nathuram_Godse_Zindabad was trending on almost all such platforms. By the evening, this social media trend had returned this year as well. Those who desire Godse’s immortality may persist in their hankering, but the people of this world, which is suffering from recession, a variety of animosities and fears of a world war, require Mahatma Gandhi more than at any time.