Present-day India greatly needs a Mahatma Gandhi

The wheel of history appears to have completed a full circle. After World War I, extreme right-wing leaders and politicians with a hardline approach began to rise in Europe, and the same trend appears to be strengthening these days, all over the globe. Italy is the most recent example, with far-right leader Georgia Meloni being elected as its first female prime minister. There is one figure that indicates how quickly she has risen to this position at the age of 45. Her party received only 4% of the vote in the last general election. She has managed to increase it by a whopping 22 percentage points in just four years. Two other right-wing parties will join her in securing power in Rome. This has caused panic not only in Italy but also among the liberal politicians and ideologues of the entire world. Rachele Mussolini, Benito Mussolini’s granddaughter, is also an active member of her party. Rachele is not ashamed of what her grandfather did; rather she is proud of it. It goes without saying that ‘Fascism’ originated in Italy.