Pressure on Indian diplomacy has increased from both sides

But here’s the thing: Sitting with a strategic partner—even one regarded as an outcast on the global stage—is exactly what India’s top diplomat should be doing. Conflicts don’t end until people start talking. Really talking, that is, not just posturing to buy time to take more territory or inflict further harm. That doesn’t mean there aren’t risks. Washington and its Nato allies will need to be convinced that Jaishankar is pushing for a ceasefire and a durable peace deal, even as they debate among themselves whether it is helpful to talk to Russia.