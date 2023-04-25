Prevention is better than a cure: Let’s apply this adage to banking4 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 03:59 AM IST
Ghalib’s wonderful risk-taking advice for entrepreneurs, “Manzil toh milege bhatak ke hee sahi, Ghumrah toh woh hain jo ghar se hee nahin nikle (destinations are reached by wandering, lost are those who stayed home)" feels like bad advice for bankers. Stupidity or unrealistic ambition is not illegal because a society’s progress depends on equity financed entrepreneurs overestimating their probability of success. But banks are hardly entrepreneurs and highly accident-prone because of high debt-to-equity ratios, theoretical liquidity birth defects, financial statements sensitive in real-time to external events, employee compensation outflows that often don’t match later losses, and small saver ‘safe haven’ branding that legitimizes bailouts. We make the case that no bank regulatory regime can eliminate failures, regulation cannot replace culture and governance, and prevention is cheaper than any cure.